Elliot McQuillan, Jr. and Hannah O’Connor are Port Allen High School’s top male and female students for 2023. The seniors were invited to attend the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce luncheon on April 25.
The two young residents had biographies read about them to the assembly of local business leaders and community members. Their achievements are plentiful.
McQuillan is ranked fifth in his class and has a cumulative GPA of 3.8. He has been awarded many academic and athletic accolades such as perfect attendance, athlete of the year, and 1,000 career points. He is described as “a leader on and off the court.” His biography, read at the chamber luncheon, also highlighted his volunteer efforts including donating to events and donating time at the elementary schools. McQuillan plans to attend school for business management in 2023 and aspires to open his own business.
O’Connor has been in Port Allen for most of her life and maintains a 4.0 GPA at PAHS and recently scored a 31 on the ACT. She has participated in her Student Government Association in multiple roles including acting president. She is also president of the Beta Club and participates in many clubs and sports such as yearbook, garden club, volleyball, band, cheerleading, and baseball manager. Her biography, presented at the luncheon included her future intentions. O’Connor has clocked over 80 hours of volunteer work in her community and plans to attend LSU on a full scholarship in 2023 to study Medical Science. Her goal is to move outside of the state of Louisiana and work in a hospital.
The students listened to the presenters at the event: State Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder, and Tommy Faucheux, President of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association after a catered lunch. Discussions at the event were heavily focused on the current legislative session in Louisiana.
Richarda Jones, senior counselor at PAHS described the students as “really humble” when she accompanied them to the event on April 25. Jones said the WBR Chamber of Commerce honors the top male and female students from PAHS annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.