In the last month, the Port Allen Police Department has received reports of 25 vehicle burglaries. The majority of the robberies are happening to unlocked cars parked at homes on the East side of Port Allen, Police Chief Esdron Brown said.
In response, the PAPD has launched extra patrols in undercover vehicles. But the best way to prevent the break-ins is for residents to lock their car doors and remove valuable items or weapons from plain view, according to Brown.
“The main issue is people leaving their cars unlocked,” Brown said. “That’s the biggest issue because if the doors were locked, we wouldn’t have all of this.”
The thieves are suspected to be adolescents and typically take money or anything they can quickly turn into cash, such as cellphones, chargers and purses, Brown said. But “a few” weapons, including at least one gun, have been stolen. Brown said that of the 25 reported burglaries, only one car was damaged to steal belongings out of it. In that case, a gun was in plain sight inside the vehicle, he continued.
According to Brown, the suspects are between 17 and 21 years old.
Clerice Lacy, a Port Allen resident and leading member of the Justice for Fatrell Organization is asking members of the community to reach out to local youth before it is too late.
“I’m coming to you as a concerned citizen and as a pioneer on the rise against crime to ask every parent and guardian to please take more responsibility and be more vigilant of your children,” she said in a Facebook post. “Knowing their whereabouts, especially at nighttime, taking the time out to survey around your homes for unusual items that possibly may be stolen, having conversations about wise decisions, peer selection and consequences for their actions. If anyone in the community may possible know the individuals that are on the surveillance cameras that’s being posted in Port Allen Neighborhood Watch please try and reach out to them, the parent or the local law enforcement agency. No one wants to witness the death of one of these children behind such foolish behavior.”
