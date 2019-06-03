The Port Allen Police Department is searching for a woman who posed as a healthcare worker to steal a 92-year-old Port Allen woman’s wallet on Sunday, April 27.
The thief spent approximately $3,000 purchasing gift cards in Denham Springs, Detective Briant Landry said. Those gift cards have been used “all over” since then.
The suspect dressed in scrubs and showed fake paperwork to convince the victim to show her around the home. She then left and returned a few minutes later, asking to use the restroom. The mobility-limited victim allowed her back inside, and after the suspect left the second time, the victim noticed her wallet missing from her purse.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Gonzales Police Department reported “virtually similar” cases, with one dating as far back as three years ago, Det. Landry said.
Two women were spotted on surveillance footage using gift cards purchased with the Port Allen victim’s credit card. Both are persons of interests, not suspects, and wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this crime or the persons of interest, call the Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.