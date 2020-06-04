The investigation into a string of local car burglaries is making progress, Port Allen Detective Lt. Alaric Celestaine said. The department made its first “hard move” the first week of May, and since then, no additional vehicle burglaries have been reported in the area.
Seven people, including at least two adults, have been identified in connection with the more than 20 vehicle burglaries that occurred in Port Allen around late February to mid-March, Celestaine told the City Council during the June 3 City Council Committee meeting. Evidence suggests there are at least three unreported vehicle burglaries that occurred in the parish. The case now has connections to Iberville and East Baton Rouge parishes, Celestaine said.
The Port Allen Police Department is urging anyone who did not report a vehicle burglary between late February and March to report stolen property. The department is also asking anyone with video surveillance footage to contact them and turn it over to help strengthen the investigation.
Names of any individuals arrested in connection with the burglaries have not been made available, as it would hinder the investigation, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. PAPD is working with the WBRSO and ATF in this investigation.
