HARAHAN - Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans (FHF of GNO), the Louisiana Parent Training & Information Center (LaPTIC) is presenting a new series of virtual seminars called, “Navigating the IEP.” It is in four parts and will be offered on different days of the week and at various times of day to hopefully accommodate busy schedules. Each part of the series goes in-depth into different sections of the IEP, allowing parents to gain a better understanding of the document and how it can help their child achieve their greatest success in school. And as always, our training is FREE for parents and professionals to attend!
The series schedule for October is as follows:
Navigating the IEP:
Part 1 - Join us for this new interactive training as we navigate the different sections of the IEP. In Part 1 of our 4 Part Series, we will cover the requirements of notification to the parent for an IEP meeting, IEP team members, IEP exceptionalities, General Student Information and Special Factors to be considered for a child with a disability.
Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/3d4fe7ff
Navigating the IEP:
Part 2 - Join us for this new interactive training as we navigate the different sections of the IEP. In Part 2 of our 4 Part Series, we will focus on the instructional plan, which includes the present levels of performance and challenging academic and functional goals for a student with a disability. These will be followed by Accommodations.
Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Co-Host: Bayou Land FHF
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/xxp4makm
Navigating the IEP: Part 3 - Join us for this new interactive training as we navigate the different sections of the IEP. In Part 3 of our 4 Part Series, we will discuss the Program/ Services and Placement/ Consent Sections of the IEP.
Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link:https://tinyurl.com/7s3hunsh
Navigating the IEP:
Part 4 - Join us for this new interactive training as we navigate the different sections of the IEP. In Part 4 of our 4 Part Series, we will cover the transition sections of the IEP.
Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Time: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Audience: Parents, Caregivers, and Professionals of School-Aged Children/Students.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/25e9t33a
