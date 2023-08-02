West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Chandler Smith has been busy this summer preparing for his first full school year at the helm.
Smith started in May and said he is excited about what's the come this school year.
"We've been busy," he said. "It's a good busy. I like being busy. We've done a ton of professional development this summer."
Teachers return to work on Aug. 7, while students head in for their first day on Thursday, Aug. 10.
New website and individualized time for students
According to Smith, there will be a few new things students can look forward to this year.
"One of the new things that we're implementing, a couple of our schools had this, but most did not. It's called WIN time. That stands for What I Need," Smith said. "Every school will have this. It's a time dedicated weekly for students if they need intervention, enrichment, or an extension. We'll be able to get to a smaller group and really identify those needs per student. That was important that we build that into the school day."
Once a week, students will get grade appropriate social/emotional learning. WIN time gives students extra support without extra time outside of school hours.
“The program was piloted at Lukeville Elementary School last year, and it proved very successful in elevating the students’ academic performance,” said Megan Southall, Supervisor of Assessment and Accountability.
Other changes this year include the school district's revamped website and an app to keep parents updated on what's happening at WBR schools.
"The website was a big task to take on when I first started, but I wanted something for parents," he said. "A lot of the feedback I was getting when meeting with community members in different groups was that a lot of communication was challenging. It was hard to find out when events would happen."
A significant feature of the new website is an integrated app that provides a one-stop shop for parents to get the latest information about their child's school. Smith said the app would give the parents alerts, notifications, social media posts, documents, staff, and other school information.
It will send notices to parents about report cards, field trips, special events or activities at the school, PTO meetings, and much more. Information, including school lunch menus and homework, will be available.
"We want it to be more visually appealing to parents so they could see pictures of what their kids and the schools are doing. That's always neat to see," Smith said. "It kind of it mimics a Facebook or Instagram kind of look. I think it's a little bit more user-friendly."
No Hoodies allowed
Earlier this summer, the school board approved changes to the handbook, which included prohibiting students from wearing hoodies. Another change included banning students from having earphones or earbuds.
"We talked with the principals, and this happened before I got here, but the same thing happened in my prior district as well. We removed hoodies," Smith explained. "We just wanted to ensure our kids are safe. And it's very difficult on the cameras to see who this person is on campus if you know they have a hood over their head. So all that was strictly for the safety and security of our campuses. They can still wear sweatshirts, sweaters, pullovers, and everything else. You just can't have a hood on."
Parental involvement
The superintendent said parental involvement has been a big focus for him in the couple of months he has been on the job.
He said he's asked each school to develop a parental advisory committee, which will be composed of five to seven parents who will provide feedback to principals and administration.
"We had a couple of campuses that already have this. They might call it something different. But I'm asking every campus to have that," he said.
