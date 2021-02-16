West Baton Rouge Parish Government is asking for any citizens of WBR Parish who have experienced damage to their individual electrical service line to their home and have made the repairs, to please call 225-346-1577.
This will allow an inspector to be dispatched to coordinate with the power company and safely supply power to the home.
