West Baton Rouge Parish held the first of three scheduled testing sites today to test 50 parish residents for COVID-19.
Tests were self-administered by residents in a first come, first served style drive-thru at the Erwinville Community Center beginning at 8 a.m.
The parish will test 100 more residents at two testing sites on Thursday, May 14 and Monday, May 18.
