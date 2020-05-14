Beginning Monday, May 18 the West Baton Rouge Parish Admin Building at 880 North Alexander Ave, Port Allen will be open to the public during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The public will only be allowed entrance through the front doors of the Admin Building.
A screening station will be set up to check temperatures, and ask a series of questions in regards to any potential exposure to the COVID-19 Virus.
The public will be required to wear a protective mask and only a certain number will be allowed in the building at one time in order to make sure social distancing is maintained.
WBR Parish Community Centers, play grounds, splash pads, William and Lee Swimming Pool and WBR fitness equipment will remain closed.
Tennis Courts and Baseball Fields will be allowed minimum access and must be scheduled through the Recreation Department.
No tournaments, games or scrimmage games will be allowed. Parents have to remain in their vehicles and not be allowed to congregate around the field. Coaches and players are advised to practice social distancing.
The above procedures are consistent with the Governor’s Office Phase 1 and CDC recommendations to protect our citizens and employees during these unprecedented times
