The West Baton Rouge Parish Council approved lowering property tax millages on Thursday.
The council unanimously decided to drop the parish-wide millage rate from 32.2 to 30, saving taxpayers an estimated $619,000.
Under the adjusted millage rates, the parish will collect $219,000 less than last year for the drainage department and about $400,000 less for community centers. Budgets for both funds allow for the dip in revenue without compromising service, Parish Finance Director Phillip Bourgoyne said.
The council approved a one-mill decrease for the drainage millage and another one-mill decrease for the community center millage.
The decision comes after the reassessment of West Baton Rouge property values, a state requirement for assessors to complete every four years. If a particular property value increases, it means more taxes, even if millage rates do not change.
Last month, voters approved renewing the 3 millage tax for community centers for another 10 years. The council's decision will not permanently change the rate, as the parish may legally roll-forward to levy the maximum voter-approved rate in the future.
