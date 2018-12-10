This morning, West Baton Rouge Parish Council Chairman and lifelong public servant Gary Spillman announced his candidacy for the vacant Louisiana House District 18 seat. Spillman, known as “Sprout,” said he is seeking the House District 18 seat in order to continue the fight led by Pointe Coupee Parish President-Elect Major Thibaut who held the seat for the last ten years.
“I want to be a loud voice for the folks here at home because we need someone who will fight to grow our economy and grow our future," said Spillman "There's been too much gridlock in Baton Rouge lately, and I'm not talking about the traffic."
Spillman, a Democrat, is married to his wife of 43 years Rayenell Debetaz Spillman–an educator–and together they raised three daughters in the heart of the district. After thirty years of service, he retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and has served in his current position as the Chairman of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council since 2010.
A longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, Spillman said his five grandchildren–Maci, Kailynn, Emily, Wyatt, and Kade–inspired him to fight for the future of the district at the Capitol.
The special election to fill the vacant House seat which Represents Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and parts of Iberville and West Feliciana Parishes is expected to be called for February 23, 2019. “It’s a short time to campaign, but I’m working hard to let each and every voter know their voice will be heard in our fight at the Capitol,” Spillman said. "The squeaky wheel gets the most grease."
Gary "Sprout" Spillman is a proven leader with a lifetime of public service who will fight to make government work for us. He has served the people of District 18 for decades fighting to deliver critical public safety services and retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department with 30 years of service.
Spillman is a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA, and fought to bring our tax dollars home to reduce the burden on local government in providing public safety services as a member of the State Firefighters Supplemental Pay Board from 1988 to 1997. He also fights for the health of District 18's people as a member of the Capital Area Human Services District Board (2010-present).
As the Chairman of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council, Spillman has been an effective leader who brings people together. In addition to his duties on the Parish Council, he also serves on the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Board, the West Baton Rouge Toll Authority Board.
Spillman Daughters and Sons-in-Law–Jana and Steven Kent, Jennifer and Jeremy Langlois, and Megan Spillman–along with his five grandchildren–Maci, Kailynn, Emily, Wyatt, and Kade–inspire him to fight for the future of the region and invest in our most precious natural resource, our people. He is pro-life and pro-gun.
It’s expected that the special election to fill the vacant seat will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with early voting to precede the election date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.