Council establishes Zoning Review Board
The Parish Council established the Zoning Review Board by appointing four Parish Council members to serve on it. Councilmembers Craig “Moonie” Bergeron (Dist. 8), Alan Crowe (Dist. 7), Carey Denstel (Dist. 6) and Atley Walker, Jr. (Dist. 3) will serve on the board. The Zoning Review Board will work with the parish Community Planning and Development department and the Planning and Zoning Commission to update and refine zoning ordinances.
The board will review language changes for zoning ordinances ranging from agricultural to industrial. The Parish Council selected members based on the concentration of rezoning requests.
“This is where 90% of the rezoning in this parish takes place,” Chairman Kirk Allain said.
Zoning Review Board meetings will be held at 3:30 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month.
Mass meeting threshold
The mass meeting threshold of 200 people is in effect due to an emergency ordinance passed during the Parish Council meeting on Oct. 8. Now, the council is working on amendments for a permanent ordinance to require permits for any event with more than 200 people anticipated to attend.
The amendments to the ordinance will outline the amount of security, parking, bathrooms and other health and safety measures based on attendance. Since the Parish Council has not yet agreed to rules and requirements for events with more than 200 people, the emergency ordinance makes it impossible to host a large-scale event.
“We’re trying to get it where you can still have your deals out there but we want it done safely,” Council Chairman Kirk Allain said.
Allain agreed that the technicality means no events with a large attendance will be allowed until all of the amendments are “nailed down.” Once the ordinance, and all of its amendments, is adopted by the council event hosts should plan for the permit process to take from 30 to 60 days, Community Planning and Development coordinator Kevin Durbin said.
“This is not something you can apply for and have an event the next weekend,” he said.
KC Hall voting precinct moved to Port Allen Community Center
Due to capacity restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parish Council approved a resolution to temporarily relocate polling precincts 11A, 11B and 12 from the KC Hall on N. Jefferson Avenue to the Port Allen Community Center, also on N. Jefferson Ave. The council approved the temporary relocation for precinct 9 during the Oct. 8 meeting.
Upcoming public hearings
The Parish Council introduced five ordinances, two of which are rezoning requests.Public hearings for the introduced ordinances will be held during the Thursday, Nov. 12 meeting. The ordinances include:
• An ordinance mandating fire hydrant installation for proposed residential structures more than 800 feet from existing fire hydrants.
• An ordinance establishing standards for “small wireless facilities” or cell towers in the right-of-ways of unincorporated areas of the parish.
• An ordinance to prohibit the discharge of firearms within 500 feet of any street, private street, house or place of business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.