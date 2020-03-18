Parish Council Meeting Canceled Mar 18, 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Updated Mar 18, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Baton Rouge Parish Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26 has been canceled. Please visit the official parish website for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Coronavirus Coverage: West Baton Rouge Daily Update Coronavirus educational resources West Baton Rouge restaurants offering curbside pickup and to-go orders Parish Council Meeting Canceled West Baton Rouge prepares for COVID-19 Brusly takes top-seeded Bossier to the wire, falls 53-51 in Class 3A semifinal Port Allen's defense too much for Lakeview, Pels move on to state title game Relay For Life well on its way with very successful Celebrity Waiters event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCoronavirus Coverage: West Baton Rouge Daily UpdateWest Baton Rouge prepares for COVID-19West Baton Rouge restaurants offering curbside pickup and to-go ordersARREST REPORT13th Annual Seafood Cook-Off set for June 23 in LafayetteBrusly takes top-seeded Bossier to the wire, falls 53-51 in Class 3A semifinalParish Council Meeting CanceledBrusly overcomes 4th-quarter deficit, downs Ville Platte to reach Top 28WBR Museum presents 'Artists of West Baton Rouge'Port Allen's defense too much for Lakeview, Pels move on to state title game Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedARREST REPORT (1) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Mar 19 Food Bank Distribution Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 19 Healing Hearts Grief Share Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 24 West Baton Rouge Parish Library bookmobile stop Tue, Mar 24, 2020 Mar 24 COINS computer classes Tue, Mar 24, 2020 Mar 25 COINS computer classes Wed, Mar 25, 2020 Mar 26 Food Bank Distribution Thu, Mar 26, 2020 Mar 26 Healing Hearts Grief Share Thu, Mar 26, 2020 Follow us on Facebook LAwestsidejournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WestSideJournal Latest e-Edition The West Side Journal The West Side Journal Newspaper Ads Bids & Notices 2/22/2018 (Classifieds asset) Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
