The West Baton Rouge Parish Council meeting set for Thursday, July 9 has been relocated to the Port Allen Community Center.
The relocation will provide a larger venue for social distancing, likely in expectation of more people in attendance than usual for the discussion regarding a proposal to relocate the Henry Watkins Allen statue in Heroes Plaza to the West Baton Rouge Museum.
The WBR Fire Board meeting, which was to be held prior to the council meeting, has been canceled. The Parish Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.