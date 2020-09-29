The Parish Council approved the first water and gas rate increase in more than twelve years last week. The fee increase will mostly impact commercial and industrial customers using more than 10,000 gallons of water each month, Parish Utilities Director Pam Keowen said.
The average residential customer using 6,500 gallons per month can expect a maximum increase of $1.50 to their monthly bill. The price of the first 2,000 gallons will increase by $1 and from 2,000 to 10,000 customers will pay $2.60 per thousand gallons. Use for 10,000 gallons or more will increase from $0.69 to $0.75 per gallon, Keowen said.
The new fee system simplifies the current tiered system, which charges $7.65 for the first 2,000 gallons then $2.44 per thousand for the next 2,000 and $1.28 per thousand for the next 4,000 gallons.
