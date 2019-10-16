The West Baton Rouge Parish Council will have seven of its nine-member board replaced next year and two of those nine won’t be decided until the runoff on Nov. 16.
Seven of the spots on the council were up for grabs in the primary, but one was won by the incumbent.
Incumbent Christopher “Fish” Kershaw defeated the challenger Jason Gill with 61 percent of the votes cast to Gill’s 39 percent. Kershaw had 964 votes cast for his reelection while Gill had 629 votes cast in his favor.
Only two were elected without opposition. Kirk Allain will represent District 1 and Carey Denstel will represent District 6 after no one else qualified to run for the office.
In a year when many of the Parish Council members had run out their terms, only two incumbents were up for reelection, Christopher “Fish” Kershaw and Barry Hugghins.
Hugghins, the District 8 representative on the Parish Council and the only other incumbent facing opposition, did not fare as well.
The no party incumbent was defeated by a Democrat, Craig “Moonie” Bergeron. Both men live in Port Allen.
Bergeron won the seat by a wide margin, 79 percent to 21 percent, a difference of 896 votes to 243.
The two districts whose representative will not be decided until the runoff are District 3 and District 7.
There was no incumbent in District 3, but four opponents vying for the seat, Tammy Clayton-Jones, Jeannette Bynum Franklin and Atley Walker.
None of the four received a majority of the vote, so the two top vote-getters, Benoit with 35 percent of the votes cast, or 402, and Crowe with 31 percent, or 352 votes.
In the District 7 race, there were also four candidates—Natashia Carter Benoit, Alan Crowe, Scott Roe and Ross Rumfola.
Benoit led all candidates with 35 percent of the votes cast, or 402, and she will face Crowe, who finished the primary in second place with 352 votes or 31 percent.
Three seats were decided with Saturday’s primary, including District 4, where Caleb Kleinpeter defeated Jeffrey “Petit” Kershaw by a margin of 66 percent, or 834 votes, to his opponent’s 34 percent, 423 votes.
District 5 was also decided in the primary. Kenneth Gordon garnered 58 percent of the votes cast, or 599, while his opponent, Reynard Douglas III earned 42 percent, or 436 votes.
Gary “Shaq” Joseph won the District 9 seat outright, the final seat to be won in the primary, with 52 percent of the votes, 394, to his opponents, Antionette Jackson with 30 percent of the vote being cast for her, or 230, and Elliot Dogan Jr., who picked up 17 percent of the votes with 131.
