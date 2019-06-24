The Parish dedicated Carroll Bourgeois Road during a ceremony held Saturday, June 22.
Bourgeois served as the mayor of Addis for 32 years and is described by many local leaders as an invaluable asset to the West Side.
Carroll Bourgeois Road connects West Baton Rouge to La. Hwy. 1148 in Iberville Parish via Sid Richardson Road.
