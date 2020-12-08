West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Chief Tim Crockett urges residents to be aware of fire hazards in their homes following two destructive house fires last week.
West Baton Rouge firefighters responded to two house fires in as many days - one on West Fairview Drive in Port Allen on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and another on Burnside Rd. in Bueche Wednesday. Both fires remain under investigation with undetermined causes, Crockett said.
Crockett urges families to make a fire evacuation plan and review it.
“Another big thing is to make sure your smoke detectors are functional,” he added.
During the holidays, it is important to remember the following fire safety tips:
• Never leave food unattended while cooking
• Maintain a 3-foot cleared area around the stove
• Avoid using portable heaters as much as possible
• Inspect Christmas lights and always turn them off before going to bed
• If you have a live Christmas tree, make sure it stays hydrated
• Never overload circuits with Christmas lights and decor
