The West Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit is awaiting an allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health, West Baton Rouge Parish officials said Tuesday, Jan. 20. The WBR Health Unit is on the list of authorized distributers and has requested COVID-19 vaccines, however allocations of vaccines throughout the state has not reached the health units yet but are expected to shortly.
Vaccine distributers are notified each Monday on the expected quantities of vaccines they will receive. According to LDH, there is no predictability from week to week on the allocation of the vaccines, but the second dose is automatic within the time frame of each vaccine.
Officials said the WBR Health Unit has procedures for distributing the vaccines in place and a dedicated phone number will be announced for scheduling appointments when the vaccines are received.
COVID-19 vaccines are currently available at the Walgreens and Walmart in West Baton Rouge Parish. Vaccines are available by appointment only.
To find a vaccine location, call 211. Residents are also encouraged to contact their health care provider should they have any question in regards to the vaccine.
The state is currently in the sixth week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution with demand greatly outweighing supply. Last week, Louisiana Tier 1 hospitals requested 110,000 vaccines. Approximately 58,000 were received.
