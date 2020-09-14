West Baton Rouge Parish is collecting items for people in Lake Charles and other areas affected by Hurricane Laura through the "Friends Indeed" program sponsored by Cross Industrial Services, Del-Con Construction and several surrounding parishes.
Residents may bring donations to the Port Allen Community Center pavilion at 749 N. Jefferson Ave. starting Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Wednesday, Sept. 23. The daily hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please consider donating the following:
Paper goods - plates, paper towels, toilet tissue, disposable eating utensils
Cleaning supplies - bleach, disinfectants, laundry soap, dishwashing soap, mops, push brooms clothes pins, clothes lines, heavy duty rubber gloves, trash bags
Personal hygiene items - shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products, adult diapers
Baby supplies - diaper sizes 5 and 6, baby foods
Equipment - generators, oil (10x-30), gasoline
Tools - rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows
Household items - air mattresses, charcoal, lighter fluid, matches, lighters, Coleman propane fuel bottles - 16.4 oz, btteries, small LED flashlights, extension cords, power strips, night lights, wasp/hornet spray, ant poison, mosquito spray, small AC units
Grocery items - water, gatorade, powerade, canned goods
