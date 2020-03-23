A few local officials gathered Monday evening to provide an update for residents via YouTube amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot issued an executive order Monday canceling all Parish Council meetings through April 23. This is his third executive order related to the coronavirus pandemic.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes asked residents to file complaints via telephone when possible and assured residents that his office is working "around the clock."
Watch the full video here:
