Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot and parish presidents from Pointe Coupee Parish have joined forces on efforts to ease flooding along waterways throughout the region.
Berthelot, along with parish presidents Mitchell Ourso of Iberville and Major Thibaut of Pointe Coupee, met with Congressman Garret Graves to discuss possible solutions to the type of severe flooding residents in Bayou Sorrel/Pigeon area encountered in May.
The three parish leaders have decided to pursue different project that would improve the flow of water from Pointe Coupee to Iberville and provide greater protection to residents in flood havens along the bayou area.
The three parish presidents will apply jointly for the projects.
The water flows south, and we have discussed two different projects.
We were trying to put in one or two big projects. We decided to do if we collectively what’s best for all of us, which would be pumping water into the Atchafalaya, whether it would be the Bayou Sorrel Locks, but also at Maringouin, which would help the flow.
“Iberville is the one that really suffering with the high waters,” Berthelot said. “We’re actually a little bit higher, and while it’s not a big impact in West Baton Rouge, we do need to get thee water flowing. It would benefit all of us …we need to be one project, one team and do all we can to get it done.”
The $300 million available for projects will be open to all parishes, which made the coalition more viable, Berthelot said.
“Everybody is putting up projects, so right now we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s a long way ahead, but we’re working together on it.”
The projects would also provide relief to Assumption and parts of St. Martin parishes.
“I think it’s going to benefit all of us. As we work down south with our watershed, we will be able to get water moving south,” he said.
The projects are long overdue, Ourso said.
A coalition of parish leaders is the most viable method of promoting the sense of urgency to Congress and Gov. John Bel Edwards, he said.
“There has to be unity in this,” Ourso said. We were just unfortunate on this in June when Iberville got hit on both sides, both in east Iberville and the bayou area.”
The two projects would cost around $65 million.
The first will include a cleanup along Bayou Grosse Tete and Bayou Maringouin, as well as a reset of weirs to regulate the flow of water upstream and create a conveyance channel.
A conveyance channel would pump water into the Atchafalaya as one of the projects, Thibaut said.
The other projects will allow for a pump station at Bayou Sorrel, which would create more capacity for water to drain from Pointe Coupee southward to Iberville.
“The entire basin is, from top to the bottom – from Pointe Coupee like False River, Morganza – it comes all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico … it’s gravity-fed,” said John Clark, Environmental Manger for Iberville Parish, said in a television interview last week.
Thibaut agrees with Ourso’s approach.
“If we’re going to ever to anything significant, we’re going to have to come together as a region and apply jointly for the two projects,” he said.
Graves is no stranger to issues to improve drainage and river flow. Along with former Congressman Cedric Richmond and U.S. senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, Graves successfully secured the remaining funds for completion of the Comite River Diversion Canal, a 12-mile diversion channel from the Comite River to the Mississippi River, a diversion structure at the Comite River, guide levees, Lilly Bayou control structure, four drop structures at the intersections of the diversion channel with McHugh Road, Bayou Baton Rouge, Cypress Bayou, and White Bayou.
It is expected to ease flooding in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.
