The West Baton Rouge Parish Council agreed to purchase the American Legion Post 160 Building, a similar deal the parish made with the Addis VFW Hall, during the Feb. 28 Parish Council meeting.
David Credeur, Treasurer of American Legion Post 160 in Port Allen, asked the Council to consider purchasing it because of a mismatch in revenue and expenses. The American Legion brings in about $350 each year from member dues, but it costs about $5,000 annually to keep it running.
The late Post 160 Commander Claude Crawford covered most of these expenses out of his pocket until he passed away in January, Credeur explained.
The Parish Council agreed to take ownership of the building, pay the utility bills, and allow the posts’ 80 members to hold their monthly meetings. The building will be available for public use as well.
