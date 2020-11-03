West Baton Rouge Parish marked one month without a COVID-19 death on Monday, Nov. 2. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus claimed the life of one West Baton Rouge Parish resident in October.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 980 presumptive positive cases in the parish Wednesday. A total of 42 West Baton Rouge residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
LDH has reported less than 10 new cases in WBR per day since Sept. 6, when LDH reported 11 new confirmed cases in the parish.
Coronavirus is a different story in East Baton Rouge Parish, which has the second-highest case count in the state behind Jefferson Parish. LDH reports 16,467 confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge and a total of 459 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For weeks, state health leaders have warned of a potential “twindemic” if a bad flu season coincides with Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak. The possible combination could prove especially deadly for the medically vulnerable. State health leaders say it’s more important than ever for people to get flu shots, especially those who care for the elderly infirm.
