West Baton Rouge Parish, in partnership with Arbor Health Clinic, GOHSEP, the Louisiana Air National Guard, LDH and Southeast Community Health Systems, will offer two Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites in West Baton Rouge Parish next week.
Testing is free to the public.
Monday, August 3, 2020 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Community Center
749 N. Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, Louisiana 70767.
• The laboratory to be used for processing results is eTrueNorth.
• Turnover time for results is typically 3-6 days. Residents are encouraged to preregister at doineedacovid19test.com.
• A face covering will be required for Drive-Thru Testing.
• ID will be required for testing.
• All Children under 18, must be accompanied by an adult.
• There will also be staff onsite to help people register if you are unable to do so before arriving at the test site location.
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
William & Lee Park
Located at 1631 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767
• The planning and staffing is managed by Southeast Community Health Systems.
• A face covering will be required for Drive-Thru Testing.
• ID will be required for testing.
• All Children under 18, must be accompanied by an adult.
• Please bring medical insurance cards, Medical Insurance is not required for testing.
