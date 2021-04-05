Expect a large law enforcement presence at Port Allen High School on Wednesday, April 7 for a School Planning Exercise being held by West Baton Rouge Parish Government and School Board.
An emergency scenario will play out beginning that morning, ending with the unification of schools and a press conference at the Port Allen Community Center. The exercise will provide information and test the plans the parish and schools have developed to respond to emergency situations, said Anthony Summers, Assistant Director of WBR Homeland Security, Emergency Preparedness and 9-1-1.
There will be no threat to students or the public, but please expect to see increased activity and law enforcement presence in the area that may cause traffic congestion.
Tune in to our Facebook Page for a live look at the event on Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.