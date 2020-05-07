Due to the large volume increase throughout WBR Parish of bulk debris, West Baton Rouge Parish will be assisting Republic Services in removing the curbside debris.
The parish asks that residents separate vegetation from other bulk debris such as mattresses, old furniture, white goods, etc. to expedite the pickup and reduce the amount of trips to the landfill.
The parish also asks for patience with delays in bulk pickup as the parish and Republic Services work to handle the increased volume.
