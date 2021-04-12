West Baton Rouge Parish partnering with Arbor Health Clinic, Pointe Coupee Parish and LDH to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the Erwinville Community Center on Thursday, April 15.
The drive-thru vaccination site will open at 7:30 a.m. Vaccines are free to the public.
The Erwinville Community Center is located at 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA 70767.
More details:
· The vaccine administered will be a Johnson and Johnson vaccine (only one shot necessary).
· A face covering will be required for Drive-Thru Vaccinations.
·There is no appointment necessary. All registration and questionnaires done on site.
· ID’s are required for vaccination. Patients must be 18 or older.
· Please bring medical insurance cards, Medical Insurance is not required to receive vaccine.
· Patients cannot have received another vaccine within the past 14 days.
