West Baton Rouge Parish and the Greater Baton Rouge Area Food Bank have teamed up to host a food distribution event on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
The event will be located at the Louis A. Mouch Multi-purpose Facility a.k.a the Riding Arena, 210 Turner Drive, Port Allen, La, 70767. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until supplies are gone.
