On Monday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, West Baton Rouge Parish Government will distribute washable protective masks for the residents of West Baton Rouge Parish in drive-thrus at the following locations:
o Addis Community Center
o Landon Alexander Park
o Rivault Park
o William and Lee Park
o Erwinville Community Center
The parish asks everyone to remain in their vehicle as they proceed through the pickup line.
Each vehicle will be provided with a 5-pack of washable masks at each site while supplies last.
