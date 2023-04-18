The West Baton Rouge Museum opened the Ben Peabody exhibit titled Art and Addiction with an event Friday, April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The artist, Ben Peabody, told the assemblage mid-evening, “I use them [the art pieces] to start a dialogue with people so that we can save a life and [it] used to be I’d say in 1999, you could talk to someone after the fact that they were using drugs—but now, you have to warn them ahead of time.”
The major difference affecting the drug discussion from 1999 to now is fentanyl, a powerful and often lethal drug becoming more prevalent in our communities. Peabody stated in his speech, he had heard of three deaths in the last month in the Baton Rouge area that were due to marijuana laced with fentanyl.
“You can’t say—‘oh, well they’re just bad kids,’” Peabody emphasized the stigma leading to the dismissal of this issue and continued, “They’re not bad kids, they’re just like anybody else’s children—they’re young, they’re experimenting and they don’t know what’s out there.”
Banners hung in the hallway of the West Baton Rouge museum with many faces of people who have died from drug overdoses. During his speech, Peabody mentioned some people in attendance had faces of their deceased children on those very posters.
Peabody stated his intention for the show and subsequent events, “Just remember, what I’m trying to do is tell a story here, I’m trying to start a dialogue where you can talk about addiction.”
Tonya Wyandon of the West Baton Rouge Museum told the West Side Journal, “I applaud that some of these politicians of certain status say ‘this is me, this is my story’.” Her reference was a man in attendance who was a former judge and brought his grandchildren to the show Friday evening.
Another show attendee, a young woman who identified herself as MJ R., told the West Side Journal she would be speaking at one of the museum’s upcoming lectures. She comes from a family of artists and said Peabody’s work was nothing like pieces she grew up around, “[Peabody’s work] really does capture everybody’s personal stories before and after recovery.”
The art will be on display until June 4, 2023, and multiple events coincide with the art on display to raise awareness of drug culture and resources.
On May 4 at 6 p.m., the museum will host an informational exhibit tour geared toward parents to raise awareness on topics of addiction. Peabody and Dr. Brian Benson, a board-certified Addiction Medicine physician, will present information. The same evening donated Narcan kits will be available along with an explanation of how to administer it in the event of an overdose.
Other events include a free lunchtime lecture with the artist on April 27 at noon where he will share stories of addiction and recovery. Another event happens on May 20 featuring two workshops by Tamil Allbritten, an educator who has worked in schools and rehabilitation centers for 40 years, presenting art in recovery from 10-11:30 a.m. and a hands-on workshop the same day from 12:30-3 p.m. Registration is required for Allbritten workshops; to sign up, call the museum at 225-336-2422 to reserve a spot at one or both free sessions.
Lastly, June 1 at noon, the museum welcomes the community to join the artist through the exhibit as he explains the meaning behind the pieces in detail.
