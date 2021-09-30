Tuesdays have a new event rolling in Port Allen. Larry Wright has been hosting Tuesdays on Wheels, a group bike ride through the city, since February 2021. The bicycle group cruises around town on a different course every week. It has been a successful way for him to stay in shape and he encourages other to join.
Wright’s group welcomes everyone and all ages. They meet every Tuesday at Cohn Elementary at 805 14th Street in Port Allen at 6:30 P.M. After a short meet and greet, the ride starts around 7 P.M.
If you don’t have a bicycle, Wright can get rentals with advanced notice, which makes the club accessible. The group size varies weekly, but he said the lowest turnout was around 5 people while the largest ride had 35.
Wright is a member of a bicycle group called the United Riderz, made up of people from all over West Baton Rouge. So far, with groups of which he is a part, Wright says he has gone as far as Houston, Texas. Others have even travelled to California for group events. In December, Wright will visit to Miami for a beach ride that has been organized there. More often, they travel as a group to Lafayette, Mandeville, New Orleans, and other Louisiana cities.
His motivation to start riding came after tragedy, when Wright’s friend passed away of a heart attack. The friends were close in age, and his passing encouraged Wright to visit the doctor to get serious about health. He had some unhealthy habits he has since kicked.
A doctor’s visit identified high blood pressure and he was prescribed medication to regulate it along with the suggestion for 30 minutes of exercise a week. Since he had a bike in the garage, he set out on it through town. As he did so, he met other riders who invited him to a group ride with United Riderz which has since opened his exposure to other groups like the Who Dat Riderz. He now rides with different affiliated clubs 4 or 5 times a week.
Wright has since lowered his blood pressure significantly as is currently on the lowest dose of blood pressure medication. Riding has also helped his sense of community, especially during the heights of lockdown for COVID. He still rode with groups, they spread out and wore masks to stay safe. Wright said, “Without bike riding, I probably would have went crazy.”
Follow the group Tuesdays on Wheels on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.