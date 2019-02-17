One man died following a crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 620 (Section Road) west of LA Hwy 984 in West Baton Rouge shortly before 8:00 a.m., according to Troopers from Louisiana State Police Group A.
The crash took the life of 50-year-old Willard Juge of Port Allen.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Juge was walking on the west fog line of LA Hwy 620. At the same time, 20-year-old Morgan McGrew of Port Allen was driving a 2007 Honda CRV westbound on LA Hwy 620. As Juge was walking, he was struck by the westbound Honda.
Juge sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
McGrew was properly restrained and was not injured. She was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. Juge was wearing dark colored clothing, and there were no street lights in the area. This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes. Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.
