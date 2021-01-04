Starting today, Louisiana will begin receiving the first limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at 107 pharmacies across the state.
The vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B,
Tier One:
- People who are 70 years of age and above;
- Home health services patients and staff;
- Ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel;
- Residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and
- People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).
LDH has published the list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.
Eligible residents must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.
These 107 pharmacies — 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies — represent 51 parishes and all nine public health regions of the state.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.
The goal is to provide everyone with the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID.
