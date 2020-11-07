The annual Block for Blue Stop the Violence Parade rolled down Louisiana Avenue, N. Alexander Ave. and 14th Street Saturday, Nov. 7.
The annual parade hosted by the Justice for Fatrell Organization featured floats, cars, dance teams and ATVs from across the Greater Baton Rouge region.
Port Allen Mayor Richard N. Lee, III served as the parade grand marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.