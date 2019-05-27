West Baton Rouge hosted the annual Memorial Day service outside of the WBR Parish Courthouse Monday to honor and remember those who dedicated their lives to serving our country.
The late Claude Crawford, a veteran and former McKinley Bourg American Legion Post 160 Commander, was transferred to Post Everlasting. Crawford served as commander of the American Legion and dear friend to many.
Retired Marine Corps Col. David Couvillion served as the guest speaker. He reminded attendees of the meaning of Memorial Day.
The service ended with "God Bless America" by Jo Ann Busse and taps by the American Legion Honor Guard.
