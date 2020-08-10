With masks on and temperatures checked, West Baton Rouge Parish students and teachers began the first day of school for the 2020-21 year.
Students in grades 7 - 12 will attend school on an alternating schedule, while younger students will attend class every day. Brusly and Port Allen High Schools welcomed half of their student population back today and will welcome the other half tomorrow.
Approximately 25% of the school district's students have enrolled in the WBR Virtual Academy for the Fall semester.
We would love to see your back to school photos! Click here to submit content for consideration for our weekly newspaper publication and website.
