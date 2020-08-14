The West Side Journal asked readers to submit photos of their kids heading back to school this week, and they delivered! Check out students in schools from across the parish on their first day back.
Latest News
- PHOTOS: First Week Back
- Louisiana Gov. Edwards: Unemployed residents will be eligible for $300 unemployment benefit enhancement
- School Board working on lease agreement for Devall Middle campus
- USDA: Foreign Persons Must Report U.S. Agricultural Land Holdings
- Gov. Edwards unsure how president's unemployment enhancement proposal affects Louisiana
- Lane closure on US 190, LA 415 for guard rail repairs Aug. 16 - 20
- Local business owners donate 2,500 masks to WBR Schools
- The Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter of Southern University Alumni Federation Announces 2020 Fall Scholarship Recipients
Most Popular
Articles
- PHOTOS: First day back at West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- Opening soon: Range Ready firearms and supplies
- PHOTOS: Back to School in West Baton Rouge
- Mayor looks to temporarily replace Planning and Zoning Commission members after 'excessive absences' amid coronavirus
- Student spotlight: Nixon Anzaldua
- Colorado man arrested with large amounts of drugs, stolen vehicle on I-10 near Port Allen
- Brusly High alumni donate masks for students
- Bayou Justice: Voodoo murder shook future ghost town
- Local business owners donate 2,500 masks to WBR Schools
- Bayou Justice: Questions remain in Corey Kitts murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.