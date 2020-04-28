Today the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Louisiana National Guard handed out boxes of food to West Baton Rouge residents at the Louis A. Mouch Jr. multi-purpose facility with assistance from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
PHOTOS: Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, National Guard give out food boxes
- Hannah Swarner
-
- Updated
- 0
Hannah Swarner
