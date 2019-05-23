Chamberlin Elementary students received a fire truck and Sheriff's Office escort as they loaded up the buses for the last time on Thursday, May 23. Teachers, faculty, and students gathered for hugs and music before the final school bell.
In the fall students will attend Caneview K-8, a campus merging Chamberlin Elementary and Devall Middle. Gwen King, who has been involved with Chamberlin as a room mother, substitute and paraprofessional for more than 25 years, said the day was bittersweet.
Firefighters sounded the alarm as teachers waved at the buses pulling out of Chamberlin Elementary one last time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.