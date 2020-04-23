High winds and hail ripped through northern parts of West Baton Rouge Parish late last night and into the early morning hours.
More than 200 people in and around Erwinville were without power due to down and bent power lines, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said.
The Benedetto Subdivision off of La. 415 was one of the hardest hit areas, Berthelot said. One home in the neighborhood sustained damage from a fallen tree.
Several others had doors and roofs torn from outdoor sheds.
