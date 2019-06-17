The city of Port Allen hosted the 19th annual Juneteenth Celebration at William and Lee Park on Saturday, June 15.
The fun began at noon with basketball, tee-ball, and bounce houses. The afternoon kicked off with a concert by Tyree Neal, performance by an actress impersonating Sojourner Truth, presentation of an award by Councilman Brandon Brown and the reading of the Juneteenth Proclamation by Kevin Lawrence.
Juneteenth National Freedom Day celebrates June 19th, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas, bringing news that the Civil War had ended and that the Emancipation Proclamation declared all slaves to be free.
City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence began the event 19 years ago after she learned of Juneteenth celebrations in Houston, Texas.
