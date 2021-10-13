A newly published book called, “Images of America: West Baton Rouge Parish” is now available for sale in the West Baton Rouge Museum and at some local bookstores. Released on Sept. 20 by Arcadia Publishing, it is the work of the West Baton Rouge Historical Association and the West Baton Rouge Museum’s Curator of Collections, Lauren Hawthorne.
The previous Curator of Collections had approved the project but left the museum prior to the project’s completion. Hawthorne assembled 188 historical photographs for the collection, spanning from the early 19th to the late 20th century, illustrating West Baton Rouge’s growth from modest agricultural beginnings.
The publication is a pictorial history book with captions, all written by Hawthorne, to lead the reader through the history of West Baton Rouge Parish. Some notable sections show the construction of the Port Allen Locks and the building of the old bridge.
This project took Hawthorne half of a year. She says of her work, “Whether you are a long-time resident or a newcomer to the area, ‘Images of America: West Baton Rouge’ is a wonderful resource for learning something new about the parish.”
Copies can be purchased at the West Baton Rouge Museum, or at Barnes and Noble at Citiplace, Perkins Rowe, and their location in Lafayette. The book is also available online at arcadiapublishing.com.
