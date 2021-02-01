The Port Allen Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday, Jan. 27 to review a rezoning request for several lots located along the railroad tracks at N. 10th St. and Michigan Ave. from commercial to a single-family residential. The potential buyer of the lots, represented by Francois DeLange to the Commission, has plans to build several single-family homes on the lots.
Willie Johnson, a nearby resident, expressed support for the idea of putting houses instead of leaving the lots empty, as they have been for years. Another resident, Carda Perkins, opposed the idea on the grounds the increased traffic would pose a threat to families in the area.
DeLange described the houses as around 2,400 square feet with brick fronts and panel siding. DeLange said Port Allen is in need of more single-family homes for young families to stay in the city.
The Commission unanimously decided to recommend the rezoning request to the City Council for approval while requesting more details on the house values from DeLange. The request will go before the City Council for consideration at their next regular meeting on Feb. 10
