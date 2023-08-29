Stephen Panepinto, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company, announced the election of Jason P. Freyou to the Board of Directors and President of the bank.
Freyou is a native of New Iberia and resident of Breaux Bridge. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from LSU and is a US Army Finance & Accounting School graduate. Freyou is a Certified Public Accountant and a former US Army commissioned officer. After he graduated from LSU in 1987, he started his career at The New Iberia Bank before serving an active-duty tour in Italy in the Army Finance Corps.
Freyou has over 35 years of banking and finance experience with 17 years in the Baton Rouge banking community prior to returning to Acadiana in 2008. As a former bank CFO and COO, Freyou has served in numerous executive leadership and director roles over the years, with experience in all aspects of bank management. Most recently, Freyou served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Home Bank, N.A., and Home Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Lafayette, a publicly traded multi-state bank with $3.2 billion in assets.
Freyou is married to Cindy Carpenter Freyou of Baton Rouge, and they have five children and two grandchildren.
Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a full-service community bank established in 1968. For additional information, please visit www.plaqbank.com.
