A vote by the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen during a special meeting Thursday, July 27, finalized the selection of a new city utilities director.
During the five-minute meeting, members unanimously approved the hiring of Paul Seawell for the job at an annual salary of $87,000.
He will replace longtime Utilities Director Travis Bourgoyne, who accepted a job in water and sewer with the City of Addis.
“Paul is a really good guy,” Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves Jr. said. “I met him through LEPA – I’ve been on the board several years – and we’ve gotten close.
“Paul has come down here to work on our generator,” he said. “So, Paul knows our system … he just has to learn the circuits.”
Bourgoyne had worked in the city and parish utilities departments for more than 30 years.
“Travis did an outstanding for the City of Plaquemine,” District 5 Selectman Lin Rivet said after the meeting. “He came through the ranks and worked his way up to the job of utility director.”
Seawell, 48, has worked in utilities 25 years – 18 with the Louisiana Energy & Power Authority, and the last seven years with the City of New Roads.
“I made some phone calls to some of the people and New Roads, and they all said he’s outstanding,” Rivet said.
Seawell is no stranger to the City of Plaquemine.
Bourgoyne sought Seawell’s assistance on utility issues several times over the years.
“Travis and I have become close friends over the years,” he said. “Ed, Travis and I have worked with LEPA quite a while, and there have been a couple of times when the City of Plaquemine when they needed help with the diesel plant during emergencies or when we talked over lunch about how we’ve fixed equipment, so there’s a working relationship already.
“Now, with the council, I look forward to working with them and hearing their concerns and where they feel things need improvement,” Seawell said.
Seawell will work alongside Assistant Utility Director Jeff Serio, who the city had hired from Entergy.
“Jeff is worth his weight in gold,” Reeves said.
Seawell said Reeves called to notify him of the board’s approval almost immediately after the meeting adjourned.
“Now that Travis highly recommended me, I hope I can fill his shoes and meet his expectations,” Seawell said. “I’m both nervous and excited.”
Seawell said he would give the City of New Roads his two-week notice before he would leave that job.
Reeves said Seawell is welcome to come sooner, otherwise.
“If they tell him to go when he gives his notice, he can start as early as Monday,” he said. “We’re glad to have him.”
