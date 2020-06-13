Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on LA Hwy 983 (Bueche Rd.) south of LA Hwy 985 in West Baton Rouge Parish shortly before 10 p.m. on June 12. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michael Walker of Plaquemine.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Walker was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 983 in a 1992 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Ford re-entered the southbound lane of travel and subsequently exited the roadway to the left and overturned.
Walker was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Walker for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
