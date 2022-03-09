The Pointe Coupée Early Childhood Coalition (PCECC)—an organization dedicated to ensuring that all birth to four-year-old children in Pointe Coupée Parish have access to the highest-quality early childhood developmental and educational programs—has launched a process to hire its first executive director.
This position is the direct result of a comprehensive strategic plan recently completed by the PCECC board of directors and the significant growth in demand for programs and services PCECC provides. PCECC has engaged Emergent Method, a Louisiana-based management consulting firm, to recruit and identify a qualified candidate to lead the organization.
“With the increased focus we are seeing on early childhood education, we recognize the importance of having a full-time executive director who can lead the expansion of our programs and services to meet the needs of children and families in our parish while building the organizational foundation that will propel PCECC well into the future,” said Joanna Wurtele, PCECC Director-at-Large and Founding Director.
Over the past several years, PCECC has become known for the quality services it provides through training, coaching, and increasing awareness of early childhood education and learning needs. Much of that work has been spearheaded through a dedicated volunteer board of directors. The executive director will work with and report to this board of directors, implementing PCECC’s strategic objectives and overseeing the organization’s day-to-day programs, services, and operations.
For more information about the executive director position, visit jumpla.org/careers. Candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references by emailing pcecc@emergentmethod.com. The application deadline is April 17, 2022.
About the Pointe Coupée Early Childhood Coalition
Since 2005, the PCECC has focused on serving children by providing resources and education to encourage lifelong success. PCECC strives to ensure that all Pointe Coupée Parish children, ages birth to four, have access to the highest quality early childhood development and educational programs to prepare them for school and future success, focusing on the whole child. As the Department of Education’s Resource and Referral Contractor serving Pointe Coupée Parish, the PCECC serves all Type III childcare centers and Head Start programs in the parish, as well as any family and in-home providers through training on best practices in early childhood education.
