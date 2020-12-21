Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested a Pointe Coupee Parish man on child pornography charges Monday.
Trent Savoie, 34 of Fordoche, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. Savoie was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.
"I am proud of the work my Cyber Crime Unit has done during the pandemic and will continue to do through these times of increased online activity," said Attorney General Landry. "We will never cease in our efforts to investigate and arrest those committing Internet crimes against children, heinous offenses that inflict lifelong damage on their victims."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.