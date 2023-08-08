While solar farms have become a new form of revenue for Pointe Coupee Parish, sugar remains its sweetest distinction, according to a recent report from LSU.
Sugarcane has traditionally been the staple crop in south Louisiana, but the northward movement has made Pointe Coupee the state’s leading sugar-producing parish over the last several years.
Harvested sugarcane areas in Pointe Coupee Parish have increased from 35,587 in 2015 to 62,373 – an increase of 75 percent. The raw sugar has increased from an average of 8.500 pounds per acre in 2015 to an average of 9,018 in 2020, an increase of six percent.
Due to market dynamics associated with raw sugar production, the raw sugar price received by producers has not experienced the same level of volatility that has been observed in the grain and oilseeds markets, according to Dr. Michael A. Deliberto of the LSU Agricultural Center Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness.
The per-acre revenue generated from raw sugar production (including molasses) in Pointe Coupee Parish has increased from a period low of $2,177 per acre to a period high of $2,612 per acre, an increase of 15 percent with a period average of $2,354 per acre.
Total parish gross revenue, relative to harvested areas, for sugar production in Pointe Coupee increased 102 percent for the period from 2015 to 2020, according to the report.
The employment multiplier for sugar producers and mill sector, is 2.89, which can be interpreted as for each job created by a sugar producer and mill, there are an additional 1.89 jobs created statewide.
